Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, , , , , , and Gauahar Khan, released during the second lockdown by Amazon Prime, turned out to be as popular as it was controversial, which also set the ball rolling for all the online chatter against OTT content that pushed boundaries and ruffles feathers. However, it's more than a year now without any sign of Tandav season 2, which is quite surprising given how many eyeballs season 1 had grabbed for better or for worse. So, when will Tandav 2 happen if it all it does. Well, we've got the latest update for you straight from the horse's mouth ergo Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. Also Read - Paatal Lok 2: Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhary shares the LATEST UPDATE on the second season [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played one of the prime characters, Shiva Shekhar, in the web series revealed, “I'll be very happy to return to Tandav with the rest of the cast. But, frankly speaking, I haven't heard anything about it yet, there has been no discussion as far as I know. The makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, Tandav season 2 will happen soon.” Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Nargis' Mother India, Charlize Theron's Bombshell and other movies with strong female protagonists to binge-watch

Zeeshan Ayyub will next be seen in ZEE5's mini-series, Bloody Brothers, an official adaptation of British TV show, Guilt, alongside Also Read - After Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan all set to buy the luxurious Mercedes Maybach [EXCLUSIVE]

as one of the main leads. It marks the third collaboration between ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment. The 6-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by of Saathiya and fame. Besides Jaideep and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Bloody Brothers also stars a terrific ensemble cast, comprising , , Maya Alagh, , and Jitnedra Joshi.

Bloody Brothers revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother, Jaggi, enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one, Daljeet, struggles to survive, running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The show promises some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.