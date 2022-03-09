Tanu Weds Manu 3 to revolve around Kangana Ranaut and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub? [EXCLUSIVE]

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Chintu Kumar Singh in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, revealed to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that an idea to centre part 3 around his and Kangana Ranaut's characters has been floated