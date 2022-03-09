Tanu Weds Manu 3 to revolve around Kangana Ranaut and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Tanu Weds Manu franchise easily remains one of Bollywood's most successful rom-com series both critically and commercially. It's received almost universal critical acclaim and the box office collections speak for themselves, with the second movie, Tanu Weds Manu Returns being the highest-grossing female-centric film of all time in Bollywood. However, that film came in 2015, and considering its success, one would've expected Director Aanand L. Rai and writer Hiimanshu Sharma to churn out the third part of the Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan-led franchise sooner. It's seven years now though with no sign or word about Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Well, if you're among those who've eagerly been waiting for any little update about the franchise, then you've come to the right place as we've got some exciting news straight from one of the cast members. , who played Advocate Arun aka Chintu Kumar Singh in , revealed to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that writer has been toying with the idea to centre part 3 around his and characters. Now, as interesting as that sounds, there's also a twist.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub further revealed to us that Himanshu Sharma has been floating this idea for some time in jest and neither anything serious nor anything concrete has emerged from it. However, since we quizzed him again about Tanu Weds Manu 3, this time he just might ask the writer to seriously pen down his thoughts and urge the team to go ahead with the plan of making the third installment around his and Kangana's characters.

In the same interview, Zeeshan Ayyub, who essayed one of the prime characters, Shiva Shekhar, in the Amazon Prime web series, Tandav, shared an update about season 2, where he added, “I'll be very happy to return to Tandav with the rest of the cast. But, frankly speaking, I haven't heard anything about it yet, there has been no discussion as far as I know. The makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, Tandav season 2 will happen soon.”

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will next be seen in ZEE5's mini-series, Bloody Brothers, an official adaptation of British TV show, Guilt, alongside as one of the main leads.