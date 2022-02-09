Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are right now the hottest couple in town. Whatever they say or do grabs headlines. After winning the show Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi also bagged 's most popular TV show franchise, Naagin 6. The actress has quite a chock-a-block schedule, however, she and Karan both manage to grab little time for each other. Tejasswi Prakash, who is extremely busy with Naagin 6, recently spoke to Bollywoodlife in an exclusive chat about her post-Bigg Boss 15 victory, her new, supernatural show, and Karan Kundrra, and it's evident from what she had to say that the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal reveals about her and Tejasswi Prakash's roles; her favourite Naagin and much more

In fact, in our interview, we saw Karan giving Tejasswi her black coffee to stay up for her long schedule. When we asked Tejasswi if by all these gestures Karan has won the best boyfriend title after , she inquired why only he is getting this title and she is tagged as insecure. Elaborating further on her boyfriend's loving and caring nature, she added, “Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'” Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash reveals she's 'IRRITATED' with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

She continued, “Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai.'”. Tejasswi then laughed and flaunted how lucky she is to have him and we couldn't agree more. Karan indeed is the perfect boyfriend to Tejasswi and we can't wait for them to take their relationship to another level. Also Read - BTS x Naagin: Move over Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal, desi ARMY imagines V as hot sapera with Hobi as serpent – watch hilarious edit