Tejasswi Prakash reveals, 'Karan Kundrra tells me I have destroyed his CAREER' [Exclusive Interview]

Tejasswi Prakash exclusively spoke to BollywoodLife about her post-Bigg Boss 15 victory, Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra, and it's evident from what she had to say that the couple is head-over-heels in love with each other