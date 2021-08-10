Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish feels he is already a winner; reveals why he feels on top of the world ahead of the grand finale [Exclusive]

Among the top six of Indian Idol 12 is Mohammed Danish. With his soulful singing, he has managed to touch the right chords of the audiences hearts. There are numerous fans who are rooting for Mohammed Danish to become the winner and pick the glorious Indian Idol 12 trophy. However, Mohd Danish feels that he is already the winner of the show given that all his dreams are turning out to be true. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pawandeep Rajan opens up on friendship with Arunita Kanjilal, Pavitra Punia reacts to BBOTT contestant Pratik Sehajpal's toxic relationship comment and more

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohammed Danish stated that he is grateful to the platform of Indian Idol 12 for giving him an opportunity to grow. Even before the show comes to an end, he has bagged a song with who is also the judge of the reality show. Over this, Danish said, "I used to dream about working with Himesh and I finally got the chance." He also spoke about a concert that is going to happen in London. Danish said that it was biggest dream to have a concert like that. He said, "London concert, though it is postponed, it will happen and at London Wembley where Arijit Singh, , AR Rahman have performed. It is the biggest dream that will come true."

In the end, the contestant stated that he has won the hearts of his fans and thus, he is already considering himself to be the winner of the show. "I have won public's hearts, their love, appreciation. What more do I need to be a winner?" he said.

Apart from Mohammed Danish, those who are in the finals are - Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Pawandeep Ranjan, Shanmukhpriya, and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale is set to take place on August 15 and it is going to be a 12-hour-long event.