Thalaivii ended on a note where many people wondered why the Kangana Ranaut starrer left so much of Jayalaithaa's story out of the movie. The movie ended the moment she's sworn in for her first term as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but post that Jayalaithaa served as CM for six terms, which included a lot of achievements for the state as also political turmoil and controversies that plagued her tenures. To get a better perspective on this, BollywoodLife caught up for an exclusive chat with Thalaivii's writer (Hindi), Rajat Arora, and he not only explained why the makers decided to end the film where they did, but also revealed the possibility of a sequel, with Kangana Ranaut taking Jayalalithaa's journey ahead.

"We always wanted to tell a story where a girl from cinema reached the CM's chair, it was a conscious decision to tell this part of her journey, that's why if you see the poster, it says, 'Cinema se CM tak (from cinema to the CM)'. Politics is another chapter of her life over 20-30 years and cramming it within 15 minutes wouldn't have done it justice. 100%, there was always the intention that if we want to show her (Jayalaithaa's) journey ahead, then we'll show it in part 2. Let's see if the story takes shape. Of course, we've spoke to Kanganaji. Y'all all are saying that we haven't shown her journey after becoming the CM, so if y'all are saying that there's so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there. However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we met (the entire team)," said .

