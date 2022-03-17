The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar HITS back at all those calling it a propaganda film [EXCLUSIVE]

The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar is right at the peak point of his career. He is been applauded for his phenomenal performance in the film. The actor who is enjoying the success of the film spoke excessively to Bollywoodlife and he opened his heart like never before, We even asked the actor about the controversy around the film and his point of view on people calling a propaganda film, Darshan said, "I don't understand politics. I am an actor who has played this character with utmost honesty. People who are are not aware of what happened with Kashmiri Pandits may have different opinions. But I have seen real victim videos and their first-hand experience and I was ashamed of myself. The first-hand videos of the victims left me with goosebumps. Vivek sir has done a phenomenal job when it comes to research" We even quizzed Darshan if he ever had an opportunity to talk o as he is a Kashmiri Pandit and if he shared his personal experience on the same, to which Darshan said, " Anupam sir is an actor par excellence firstly. However, I didn't get a chance to interact with him much as we were busy preparing our parts. But there was one scene in which Anupam sir told me that this is a real incident and it had happened with one of his relatives". Recently Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan were slammed by netizens for taking a dig and calling it propaganda. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 6: Vivek Agnihotri's movie has a staggering Wednesday; to cross Rs 100 crore mark over Holi weekend

Anupam Kher who gave his heart and soul to this film in one of the interviews had said that he hasn't played the character but his community's pain. He even added that it's not a film that they have made but a wound that can never be healed. Expressing his thoughts about the film not get any support initially, Anupam said, " Nobody spoke about the Kashmiri Pandits. Nobody had any knowledge about the trauma they went through. It was Abhisekh Agarwal, a producer from Hyderabad, who came forward for the movie when there was no one to support".