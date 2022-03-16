The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar REVEALS going into DEPRESSION after doing the film [EXCLUSIVE]

The Kashmir Files is riding high on success right now. The film is showing phenomenal growth every day and the audiences are going gaga over the performance of every actor in the film right from , and Darshan Kumaar. The audience is in love with Darshan's brutally honest performance. Darshan indeed has come a long way in his journey. Bollywoodlife spoke exclusively to the actor to know how he bagged the role and was it emotionally challenging for him to portray this character. Talking about how he bagged the role and what got him connected, Kumaar reveals, " I met Pallavi mam and Vivek sir for the first time together and they both showed me a real victim video for half an hour to get the gist of it happened to Kashmiri Pandits. And I was ashamed of myself that Id didn't know this part of Kashmir. The video showed the pain that they went through so much pain. And this is when I decided I will play this part. Honestly, this character took an emotional toll on me and I went into depression. I did meditation for two weeks to get off that feeling." He further added, " When people watch the film in theatres they cannot hold on to their emotions and they come out crying. Imagine I was living that character for40 days It was damn painful. It is one of the most difficult characters I have done in my life." Darshan Kumaar's performance is lauded by critics and audiences and he indeed was the perfect fit for the role. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: After Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri REVEALS why his movie was not promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show – Watch

Anupam Kher who himself is a Kashmiri and it in an interaction said that this time he hasn't played the character but show this community's pain, " I act ... play roles ... but this time I have not played any character. I didn't. 'The Kashmir Files' is not about dialogues ... 32 years ago what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits ... 90 crore people of the country were silent, the police had vanished ,,, the Army was in the barracks ... nobody knew what happened to us. There's been no trial, no one has been punished. The film is about knocking on the souls of every Indian." Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anupam Kher being compared to Heath Ledger; 'inko acting bhi...'