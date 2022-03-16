The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri talks about film's success; reveals his biggest achievement

The Kashmir Files is doing wonders at the box office. On Tuesday, the film raked in another Rs 17-18 crore, as per a report in Box Office India. The Kashmir Files stars , , and to name a few. The film deals with the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency. Not just the film but also the cast and crew of The Kashmir Files are getting praise from all corners of the country. Now, in the latest interview with Zee News, opened up on the success of the film and reveals his biggest achievements. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri reveal why there are so many controversies surrounding their film

While Talking to Zee News, Vivek was asked if he achieved whatever he wanted to achieve. The director said that he didn't set out to achieve anything in particular. Vivek said that he is very attached to the country and he had been touring the country since his younger days. The filmmaker said that he feels India has the greatest constitution. However, he feels the country has been divided and the constitution is being dented because of all the questions.

When said that he could have set presented the other side and swept away awards easily or could have been called liberal and modern, Vivek went on to say what his biggest award or achievement from the film is. He said the women, kids who greeted him when he entered the office. He pointed out that he was not met with the executives, he met watchmen and the drivers and they were praising him for the film. He added that he feels good when the people from the lower class (those who usually cannot voice themselves) feel empowered.

Vivek Agnihotri added that if this film helps in reuniting the country, then it will be his biggest achievement. Vivek also added that he never spoke about the box office numbers with anyone. He said he is clueless at the moment as well. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files has crossed Rs 50 crore at the box office.