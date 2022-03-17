The Kashmir Files filmmaker on Twitter had alleged that he and his team were avoided and uninvited on to promote their film because there was so big star cast in it. While Kapil refused all the allegations against him calling it a one-sided story. And recently clarified the air around the Kapil Sharma Vs The Kashmir Files controversy. where he said, " To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. Maine Harman, jo mere manager hai, usko kaha tha ki 'Ye film bari serious hai, main isme nahi jasakta hun. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told 'Aap aajayye'. I have been on the show a few times and it's a funny show. It's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don't think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film." Vivek added, "No, no, no. I don't think so". Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Abhishek Kapoor lauds Vivek Agnihotri as 'A Lion of a filmmaker'; netizens say, 'Didn't expect this from you'

While we asked Darshan Kumaar about the entire hullabaloo and we even informed him how after the release of the film netizens demanded a boycott of the show, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife he said, " Kapil Sharma Show is the biggest show right now and no matter whatever the genre of the film is be it serious or light-hearted if it would have got a chance to be promoted on that platform it would be a different scenario. But right now the audiences have made this film of their own and 'Woh kehta hai na Janta Janrardan Hai'. So yes I am glad that the film is doing exceptionally well. Despite weekdays, the numbers are growing and I believe because we have made an honest film it is touching the heart of the audiences."