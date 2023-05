The latest film The Kerala Story is highly criticized and has been objected by a section of society. However, the film has managed to make an impressive business at the box office. The film was banned in West Bengal however it has now been lifted by the Supreme Court. People in other parts of the nation are also asking for a ban and want to pull down the film from theaters. The film stars , Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Vijay Krishna in lead roles. The film released on 5th May 2023 is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah. Following the success of The Kerala Story we had an exclusive interview with Yogita Bihani, who plays Nimah in the film. She spoke on various subjects surrounding the film and also slammed those who are demanding a ban on the film. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma is the real desi girl and these 10 pics are proof

The film is nearing Rs 200 crores at the box office. Do you think the controversy has benefited the movie?

She agreed with the point and said this is what happens in the film industry. She said, with controversy more people get to know about it and there's a curiosity about that topic and that happens with everything in our lives. So I think the same thing happened with this film. The more people spoke about it, positive or negative, it reached more people, and the curiosity pulled the audience to the theaters.

What do you want to say to those who are demanding a ban?

She requested people to give this film a chance and then decide their opinion. She added, anybody who wants see, there are a lot of things that you and I have not watched and we didn't feel like that matches our interest. She thinks no film should be banned "because there are so many people who want to watch the film and one should not be taking decisions for them."

Yogita went on to add, if you don't agree with the idea or the film, you don't resonate with it, I respect you, but don't ban it because people who want to watch it won't be able to watch it and you're taking somebody's right.

It is claimed that the story is fictional and the numbers stated are fake and the audience should not believe in what is shown. So what is your take on this?

It was never about the numbers. It was always the story of these three girls, which is really important because, through these three girls, we are showing the lives of so many other girls that have gone through this. Even if the number is 5 or 10 or three, there needs to be an awareness about what is happening around us.

She asserted that the story is important as it is a lesson to everyone. “The pain and the things that are happening had happened to these three girls and this needs to be a lesson to all the girls around the world. Honestly, not just in India, not just in Kerala, it is happening around the world. I would want everyone to know the reality.”