The Kerala Story was released on 5th May 2023 and has sparked several controversies and protests that have defamed the film. Despite all the objections the film has earned Rs 171 crore at the domestic box office. People have claimed that the film has created a perception about a particular religion. Also, a lot of clashes have been around the country between communities after the movie was released in theaters. About the same, we had a conversation with Yogita Bihani, who plays a lead role in the film, and she thinks that this is not again to be religion or community but against terrorism.

While the film is a success on the box office, there are a lot of controversies around it. People claim that the film is an attack towards a certain community and religion. In fact, the people who demanded for history or facts on the film had an argument that it should be banned. There are a lot of riots and a lot of clashes happening between communities and our nation after the movie started screening. But when we spoke to Yogita Bihani about the scene this is what she has to say. She has a strong and clear message to the audience who will watch the film and may get negatively influenced against a certain summit or religion.

What is your message to the audience who might get influenced against a certain religion or community after seeing the film?

See I am playing a Christian. There are two other girls that played Hindu and there were other girls in the film who were Muslim and they were in the organization of ISIS. So this could happen to anybody, Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or Sikh because terrorism doesn't have any religion. They want suicide bombers and sex slaves.

Elaborating on her point, she said, “They can convert anybody and for them, it's like you are serving god, their ideology is different than ours. They are anti-human, they don’t care about religion, and all they want is girls. They are terrorist and they don’t have a religion, they don’t even spare kids and guys and converts them too, not just girls.” According to her this is a national threat “because if people are joining this army in the end these suicide bombers are gonna come and kill us only.”

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story revolves around the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted their religion to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film stars, , Yogita Bihani, Vijay Krishna Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah under the banners of Sunshine Productions. The film released in cinemas on 5th May 2023.