After the huge success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another inspiring and promising story of India's fight against COVID-19 and how the medical department did their best to give us the vaccine for this virus. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is still the talk of the town and now, people have started talking about The Vaccine War.

The trailer of the film released yesterday, and people have loved it. They are praising the way Vivek Agnihotri has written the motivational story of the doctors and their struggle. The film stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda and others.

Watch the trailer of The Vaccine War here:

Vivek Agnihotri on casting Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spoke about casting respected and credible actors for films which bring out an important truth. He revealed why it is important to proper casting. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, he said, "This is a mature film and I make mature subjects. You need maturity in acting. You need people who understand the depth, gravity and complexity of those characters."

“The audience also wants to believe in matured actors playing matured roles. If it is a 25 year old young boy who is leading the team to make vaccine may look very unbelievable but in Bollywood it is possible to cast a young actor for anything. But I am not running after age and six pack abs. I am running after talent, credibility and great performances, “he added.

Vivek Agnihotri on why the film is important

The director also spoke about why the story of the vaccine should reach the audience. He said, “The biggest complaint with India is that we have a defeated approach and people believe that yaha toh sab Ram bharose hoga. But aisa nahi ho sakta hai. This is one film which will not only inspire but also it will make you believe why India matters in the modern world. That is because India can do it and this is the theme of the film. It will inspire you and it will make you feel proud, it will make you laugh, cry, it will entertain you throughout. In the end, aapki aankhein bhar ayengi ye sochke ki how great we all are.”

The Vaccine War is set to release in the theatres on September 28, 2023.