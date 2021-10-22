Tiger 3 has been in the news ever since its inception and that's not one bit surprising, considering its the third installment of a highly successful, plus critically acclaimed franchise, the second film that preceded this is regarded by many as one of the zeniths of Bollywood action movies, and, most of all, just the fact that it stars former real-life couple and among Hindi cinema's most endearing onscreen pairs, and . That being said, the movie has faced multiple delays, owing first to the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns, and lately, there's been speculations of a other delays after 's arrest (Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan belongs to the same, elaborate spy universe of YRF along with War). So, what's the latest on the release of Tiger 3? Fortunately, BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive interview with Emraan Hahsmi for his upcoming Amazon Prime horror film, Dybbuk, where we also quizzed him about Tiger 3's shooting schedule, delays and release date. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Somy Ali makes a strong statement on Aryan Khan's drugs case; Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for her awkward posture and more

Feeling reluctant to shift focus from the film on hand, said, "Abhi filhaal Dybbuk ki baatein (for now, let's talk about Dybbuk)."

Upon being pressed further, the star offered, "Fans ko thodi besabri par kabu rakhna padega, abhi time hai (fans will need to stay patient, there's plenty of time left). Abhi aap 29th October ko Dybbuk dekhiye, uske baad baat karenge (for now, watch Dybbuk on the 29th of October, then we'll talk about Tiger 3)."

So, while we never managed to eke out anything concrete from him, at least we know after talking to Emraan that there quite some time left for Tiger 3 to arrive.