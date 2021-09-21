Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 will be very different from his other popular films – Crucial deets REVEALED [EXCLUSIVE]

We were wondering how Heropanti 2 is shaping up and whether it would follow the template of Tiger Shroff's erstwhile big hits, which have worked so well for him. To get more clarity on the topic, BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive interview with the film's writer, Rajat Arora, and he graciously revealed some vital details about the eagerly anticipated action movie.