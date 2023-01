Netflix's recent show Trial By Fire starring Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande and others has received a thunderous response. The web series has left many shaken as the story revolved around Delhi's Uphaar tragedy. The show has received positive reviews with the stars receiving accolades from all corners. We got into a candid interview with the casting director Sanjeev Maurya who pick and chose the star cast of Trial By Fire. He only had good things to say about Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande. Also Read - Abhay Deol hits back at Anurag Kashyap for saying he demanded 5-star treatment during Dev D; calls him 'liar' and 'toxic'

Sanjeev Maurya revealed that the casting of the show spanned over a year as it took place amidst the lockdown. Auditions were carried out on Zoom Calls and many actors from across the nation were auditioned for the roles. Talking about , Sanjeev mentioned that she underwent three rounds of the audition with improvisation before she was selected for the role. He mentioned, "Rajshri was the one who we felt was a promising actor and we believed that she will deliver, which she has done it actually, she surprised everyone because there was a lot of demand, physical demand." The story of Trial By Fire spans over 20 years and Rajashri being a dedicated actor was willing to undergo the physical changes that her character required.

Talking about 's casting, Sanjeev Maurya said that a little well-known actor was required as the show required that kind of support. He then said, "Abhay is the kind of an actor who actually makes you believe. If you pick up any past film, he actually made you believe that character. He never played Abhay Deol anywhere. That's what I feel. So then I went to Prashant Nair and I said, I feel Abhy is correct one as Abhay is very neutral. Look wise, he's not those hero type. And we needed someone with a neutral look. And I said, he's a great performer and I am sure he can make us believe as a South Indian character."

He also spoke about how it is working with Abhay Deol. He called the star 'director's actor'. He was quoted saying, "I have always heard good things about Abhay. He has depth, he invests and comes up with suggestions but he is always the director's actor. That's what the directors told me. The way we wanted, he followed the instructions and gave us that. Yes, he has worked really hard whenever we told him this is the way it has to be, and then he invested a lot into it. He prepared himself mentally and internally and then came on set to shoot. I wasn't directly in touch with him but the directors were really happy with him."