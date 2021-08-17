Did you know Chunky Panday tricked Italians into believing Akshay Kumar is his duplicate and passed himself off as India's George Clooney while shooting Housefull? [EXCLUSIVE]

Chunky Panday has had a good comeback since 2010 onward courtesy Housefull and his role of Aakhri Pasta in it, which led to several other plum projects. However, part of this has also got to do with the camaraderie he shares with his costars, including superstars like Akshay Kumar, so much so that he can get away by playing some big pranks on them.