If there's one movie that Chunky Panday can credit as the biggest foothold in his comeback, then it's got to be Housefull back in 2010, wherein he played the now famous Aakhri Pasta, a role that he repeated in three subsequent sequels, and one that also helped him land more than a few other noteworthy roles in diverse genres with films like Begum Jaan, Saaho, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bullett Raja, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum and others. However, part of all this has also got to do with the camaraderie Chunky Panday shares with his costars, including superstars like Akshay Kumar, so much so that he can get away by playing some big pranks on them. The actor exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife one such prank he had played on Akshay Kumar during the shoot of Housefull.

Opening up on said prank, Chunky Panday said, "During Housefull (part 1), we were shooting in Puglia (in Italy). During the scene when Akshay Kumar was going to jump from the hotel and commit suicide, and Aakhri Pasta was standing below and shouting, 'Kudoo, kudoo, jaldi kudoo, taaki mere hotel ko publicity mil jaaye (jump, jump, quickly jump, so that my hotel can get publicity).' So the public gathered there said, 'We've heard that India's George Clooney is here to shoot.' So, i replied, 'Yes, yes, I'm only India's George Clooney,' and they asked, 'Then who's that man on top (pointing to Akshay),' and I responded, 'That's my duplicate who's going to jump from there.' Later, Akshay came to know about this and beat me up for it (recalls in jest), despite being much younger to me and having even coached him in acting school (gently laughs), but, yeah, these jokes keep happening between Akshay and I."

