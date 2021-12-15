Vada Chennai 2: Dhanush FINALLY opens up on his sequel with director Vetrimaaran [EXCLUSIVE]

Dhanush will soon be seen in Atrange Re, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December. The romantic film, helmed by his Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L. Rai, and costarring and , marks the Tamil cinema star's third Bollywood movie (he had also done Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan). With the release date of Atrange Re drawing near, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with Dhanush, with the discourse inevitably veering toward his other projects, in particular, his upcoming South movies, among which the 2-time National Award winner let us in on the status of his eagerly anticipated sequel, Vada Chennai 2, with fellow National Award winner, Director Vetrimaaran. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan to Akshay Kumar: 6 celebs who got their partner's name inked on their body

Opening up on the development of Vada Chennai 2, said, "Well, Vetrimaaran needs a break from Vada Chennai (the world that the film inhabits) and he wants to do other stuff before he gets back into the world of Vada Chennai. So, I produced Vada Chennai (part 1, and will return as producer for the second installment, too), and as a producer and as the actor of the film, it's my duty to give the maker his space and let him come back whenever he feels he's ready to buy into the world. I do not know when that's going to happen, but it will happen for sure."

When asked who's on his wishlist in Bollywood with whom he'd love to a Hindi film next, Dhanush said, " ," sans a moment's hesitation. Upon being probed further over the reasons he desires to share screen space with Ranbir, The Gray Man star added, "I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes."

So, there you have it: The latest on Vada Chennai 2 straight from the horse's mouth along with the revelation of the one Bollywood actor he's harbouring a secret desire to work with.