Good, bad or ugly – we all have memories of working with out colleagues, and it's no different for our Bollywood actors and actresses. Of course, just as in real life, people love to know the experiences Bollywood celebs had of working with their counterparts. Well, if you, too, are a sucker for such throwback stuff, then, boy, do we have a treat for you. BollywoodLife recently got in touch with for an exclusive interview, who has worked with some of the most popular leading men of the industry, including , , Saif Ali Khan and , and indulged us in her memories of sharing screen space with each of them.

"Saif and Emraan are very read. Emraan has a lot of food and health knowledge while Saif has a lot of worldly knowledge because we used to discuss a lot of things. So, I like that about them. Ajay Devgn us just such a nice guy, he's such a nice guy, and he's so funny, he's a prankster. His image scares you, so, initially, I used to call him, 'Sir,' but Akshay Kumar is more like a sir than Ajay Devgn as the latter plays a lot of pranks. And Akshay...well...I love people who are on time; never was a day when he was a lot, which happens with a lot of people. Actually, even Ajay and Emraan are also always on time, but Akshay on time is like me, if you have to reach at 7 a.m. somewhere, then he'll arrive ten minutes earlier, but not late," said Esha Gupta.

Watch Esha Gupta's entire interview below:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the MX Player web series, Nakaab, with and . Her next Bollywood film will be a sweet, female-oriented subject, revolving around four girlfriends in Goa.