Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing this Friday, 19th November, in theatres. The sequel, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari arrives on the back of plenty of goodwill for the first film, but will it recreate the same magic sixteen years later? Well, before it passes its litmus test with the audience, the billion-dollar question on everyone's mind is what took so long for the makers to dish out a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli? Thankfully, we now have the answer as Babli herself, Rani Mukerji, has disclosed the actual reason behind Bunty Aur Babli 2's 16-year wait in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Getting candid about the long-winding road to finally serve the second installment, said, "See, YRF, always revisits a movie only when they have something with them that's worth revisiting. Bunty Aur Babli was so well made and so well loved even I say to this day that it's the favorite film from my repertoire that we couldn't go back to it just because we wanted to. What YRF never does is make a sequel of continue a franchise just to milk the cash cow. In fact, a sequel was discussed with Shaad Ali (the Director of the original Bunty Aur Babli) a few years after the first film, but then, I believe, he got busy with another movie. Then, when Varun (Varun V. Sharma, the Director of Bunty Aur Babli 2) came with the script for the movie, we felt that we finally have something worth making a sequel for. That's why it took so long. We'd rather always wait for the right script than make another film just because the first film is popular and the audience loves it a lot."

So, there you have it, the real reason behind Bunty Aur Babli 2 arriving 16 years later, which only raises our expectations for the film even further.