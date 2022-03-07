Will Pawan Kalyan-Shruti Haasan reunite for Gabbar Singh 3? Latter makes HUGE revelation [EXCLUSIVE]

Shruti Haasan has enjoyed a sparkling chemistry with several heroes across Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood film industries, but perhaps, none quite like than her pairing with Pawan Kalyan, with the two always leaving an idelible impression on the audience whenever they've come together. Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan have worked together in three movies, with their chemistry in each being loved by the audience. In fact, their first collaboration, Gabbar Singh, was a blockbuster and the highest grossing Telugu movie at its time of release, which had even spawned a sequel (that had surprisingly not featured Shruti, and not surprisingly, not worked as well as its predecessor).

Now, in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shruti Haasan has clarified if a Gabbar Singh part 3 is on the cards, and what are the chances of her and Pawan Kalyan reuniting for the same.

Opening up about working with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel in Salaar in the same interview with BollywoodLife, added, “I'm really excited to be a a part of Salaar, first of all, like...really, really excited. I'm so honoured to be a part of a team that's really positive and lovely. It was like, the film has and Prashanth Neel – such big names and a nice part to play (with them), you know. Then, I started to work and get to know them more and I felt, wow...these are really lovely people spend your energy and days with, so I've had a really nice team.”

Divulging a bit of insight into the premise, theme and release of Salaar, the actress continued, “See, the thing is that with Prashanth Neel, I feel the things is that, even in KGF, along with his large scale action and drama, there's a lot of emotion and human quotient that he beautifully adds in-between – that connect happens and that's why the story works, otherwise, people can just get lost in scale and cars flipping and all that – we've seen that in movies. However, with him, even within the action and drama, there's a core human story he runs so well, and Salaar is also so huge, but it's also so human. And as far as when it's coming out, I can't tell you that, you'll have to ask somebody else (chuckles), hopefully soon, but I can't tell you exactly when.”

Well, there you have it – the latest updates on Salaar and Gabbar Singh 3 straight from Shruti Haasan herself.