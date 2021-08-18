Will Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani end up together? Krishna Shroff SPILL THE BEANS; says, 'They're extremely close, Disha is like an elder sister' [EXCLUSIVE]

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always kept mum about their relationship while never denying it, which has led their fans to keep wondering when they'll make it official and whether they'll finally end up together or not. Well, we've finally got some inside dope for you on this and it comes straight from the horse's mouth ergo Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff.