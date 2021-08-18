Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have since long been speculated to be together and everything suggests so from the vacation they jet off on in each other's company to their palpable chemistry whenever they're papped of screen to just their body language with each other. However, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained a staunch silence about their relationship while never denying it, which has led their fans to keep wondering when they'll make it official and whether they'll finally end up together or not. Well, we've finally got some inside dope for you on this and it comes straight from the horse's mouth ergo Tiger's sister, , during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and more: Did you know how your favourite stars looked in school? View pics

Opening up on how Tiger Shroff and equation, said, "That's for them to speak on (if they'll end up together). I know they're extremely close and the industry like they're in, it's a little hard to have very authentic, true people around you. See, that's for them to speak on, like I said. I just know that they're extremely close and through him (Tiger), her (Disha) and I have grown very close as well."

Elaborating on how she's become very fond of Disha and how they gang up against Tiger, Krishna added, "Disha has been a great friend. She's been very close to the family for at least seven years now. And when the three of us are hanging out – Disha, Tiger and I – Disha and I always gang up on him. She and I have got each other's backs and we're constantly teasing him. I keep saying that she's like the elder sister I never had. She's a couple of months younger than I am, but I feel she's older than I am because she's always giving me such sound advice."

Well, there you have it, you know at least know more about Tiger and Disha's bond than what you did before reading this piece, right?