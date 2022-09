Well, Brahmastra's box office collection wouldn't be the only reason for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to be overjoyed. Along with Brahmastra being singlehandedly responsible for getting Bollywood back on track at the box office, there's another perhaps bigger joy awaiting the couple – the birth of their first born. Of course, all Alia Bhatt fans and Ranbir Kapoor fans are dying for any little, itty-bitty update about the arrival of their baby. So, if you're among them, too, then today's your lucky day as we've got fresh word on their to-be infant straight from soon-to-be maasi Pooja Bhatt's mouth. Also Read - Chup Trailer: 'Critics ka critic'; netizens can't stop praising Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt starrer, call it 'Amazing thriller'

Pooja Bhatt opens up on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby

BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller, Chup, when we took a detour from the movie on hand and put Pooja Bhatt on the hot seat about the atmosphere in the Bhatt household with younger sister Alia Bhatt's baby on the way. Pooja was quick to respond that obviously everybody is extremely ecstatic and can't wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive, and that she's sure both Alia and Ranbir are going to make great parents. Costar Dulquer Salmaan though delivered the punchline when he said, "New iPhone is loading," in reference an earlier comment by the senior actress during the interview.

Brahmastra box office collection

Bollywood stars and Alia Bhatt would already be on cloud nine these days given the fantastic response that has received at the box office. The Brahmastra box office collection stands at ₹170 crore nett in India, with ₹151 crore nett coming from the Hindi version alone. If the jumps of Brahmastra Part One Shiva, directed by , and produced by 's Dharma productions, take it to ₹200 crore nett (all languages) in India, then it's all but certain to round off at ₹250 crore nett and be a clean hit.