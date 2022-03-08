Women's Day 2022: Sonali Bendre opens up on the REALITY of 'gender equality' in the film industry [EXCLUSIVE]

is returning to TV with Dance India Dance L'il Masters soon. The actress is one of the judges alongside Remo D'Souza and . BollywoodLife.com got exclusively in touch with Sonali for a little tête-à-tête. Sonali shared her excitement for her upcoming TV show and also talked about Women's Day which is being celebrated across the globe today. Sonali has been a part of the industry for decades now. This year's theme of Women's Day is gender equality. When asked the actress about the inequality, Sonali told us that one would find a gender discrimination story everywhere. The actress said that every woman will have some story to narrate where they would have faced some discrimination or inequality. Sonali also talked about her upbringing while talking about gender equality. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Ankita Lokhande gets this special gift from husband Vicky Jain [Watch Video]

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Sonali Bendre told that she was brought up without any bias. "My parents empowered me, we are three girls in our house and we were never treated any different from boys. So, I think in that sense, it (gender equality) started for me a while back. And I feel that's what each one of us can do for the community around us." Also Read - DID Li'l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre is back on TV 4 years after cancer diagnosis; flaunts her long locks – view pics

When we are talking to an actress, the entertainment industry is full of stories of biasedness and stereotyping or inequality against women. Be it pay-gap, length of the role or depth of the role, there have been various instances of discrimination against women at the workplace. Having worked for a long time in the industry, Sonali would have seen or come across instances of discrimination against women. When pointed out about the change coming up in the industry and world whole, the actress said that she was glad to see the change in the scenario. However, Sonali said that it's still not much. We asked Sonali how far did she think everything has come as far as gender equality is concerned, she said, "We have barely come very far. It's not too much. All that's happening, I feel that the conversation has just started. We see a change because the conversation has just started. But we still have a long way to go."