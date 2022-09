Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been getting a lot of appreciation from fans. This is because the show has come back post five years and the frenzy among Jhalak fans has been skyrocketed. The participants are doing very well and the proof of the same is Rubina Dilaik. The actress has impressed everyone with her thumkas. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik and more TV beauties whose embarrassing OOPS moments were caught on camera

Her on-screen dance partner is Sanam Johar and the duo together have been giving great performances on the small screen. The latest dance performance of the pair has floored audiences and left them in tears. She spoke about the time she and her husband were facing a tough time in their marital life. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: When Rohit Shetty revealed he never lost his cool in seven seasons but Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann made him super angry

Now in an interview with ETimes, Sanam opened about what he adores in Rubina and also spoke about her confidence in putting across what is there in her mind. Talking about their bond Sanam revealed that personality wise both of them are different. However, one thing that is common between them is that they both are punctual. He has learnt that in the entertainment industry people are not punctual and being the same is a virtue. One can accomplish great heights by respecting one another's time, he said. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik suffered bout of amnesia after helicopter stunt; actor shares experience [Exclusive]

Advertisement

Rubina's emotional performance with Sanam on 's song Bekhayali will surely give you goosebumps. Colors had posted a promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on their social media feed. In the video, we can see Rubina showcasing the ups and downs she had been through in her marriage life. Post her dance Rubina said, "Yeh lamha meri zindagi ka sabse andhkaar se bhara hua tha".

Watch Rubina Dilaik's latest dance performance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the work front, the actress is being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 which is being hosted by . The star has being doing pretty well and has been winning everyone's heart. She has made it till the finale. Earlier, she had shot for the finale episode which would be out the next weekend.