Bollywood fell in love with Kashmir's scenic beauty, but its culinary heritage also deserves equal recognition

For years, Bollywood has been popular for Kashmir's snow-covered peaks, and postcard-worthy spots that have made it every filmmaker's favourite filming destinations. But there's another side of Kashmir which is as impactful - its incredible food.

Bollywood fell in love with Kashmir's scenic beauty, but its culinary heritage also deserves equal recognition

When people think of Kashmir, the first thing that strikes them is its gorgeous snow-capped mountains, calm lakes, and postcard-perfect valleys. But Kashmir has a lot to offer than just breathtaking views. It is also popular for its rich food culture flavourful dishes including Rogan Josh, Yakhni, and the lip-smacking Kahwa that leave a lasting impact on every visitor. All in all, Kashmir's landscapes, flavors, and cinematic legacy have made it one of India's most memorable destinations for both filmmakers and local travelers alike. We spoke to Chef Naresh Kharbanda, Executive Chef, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar to understand his thoughts.

Excerpts from an exclsuive interaction

Kashmiri cuisine is known for its rich flavours and traditions. Which dish best represents the soul of Kashmir, and why?

The soul of Kashmir cannot be captured in a single dish, it lives in both celebration and everyday life. If one were to choose a dish that embodies Kashmir's culinary legacy, Rogan Josh would undoubtedly be its global ambassador. Its vibrant crimson hue, derived from traditional Mawal (cockscomb flower), delicate warmth from dry ginger, and the unmistakable fragrance of fennel create a masterpiece that reflects centuries of culinary craftsmanship. Equally symbolic is Haak, the humble preparation of locally grown collard greens gently simmered with mustard oil and whole green chillies. It represents the quiet beauty of Kashmiri homes, simple, nourishing, and deeply connected to the valley's landscape. Together, these dishes tell the complete story of Kashmir: one celebrates its royal culinary heritage, while the other reflects the warmth of everyday life.

Many films showcase Kashmir's scenic beauty, but its food often gets less attention. Do you think cinema has done justice to Kashmiri cuisine?

While cinema has beautifully captured Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes, its culinary heritage has largely remained in the background. For decades, the valley has been portrayed through snow-covered mountains, shimmering lakes, and romantic shikara rides. Food, when shown, is often limited to a cup of fragrant Kahwa served from a traditional samovar. Yet Kashmir's culinary identity extends far beyond these familiar images. The valley is home to two remarkable culinary traditions, each with its own philosophy. Kashmiri Pandit cuisine draws its depth from yogurt, asafoetida, fennel and dry ginger, without relying on onion or garlic. Kashmiri Muslim cuisine is celebrated for its masterfully crafted meat preparations and the nuanced use of indigenous ingredients such as Pran (local shallots). These traditions are not merely recipes—they are stories of heritage, community and generations of craftsmanship. They deserve to be celebrated on screen with the same authenticity as Kashmir's landscapes.

When you watch films set in Kashmir, are there any food-related details that filmmakers usually get wrong or overlook?

The greatest misconception is that Kashmiri cuisine begins and ends with a handful of iconic dishes. What is often overlooked are the everyday rituals that truly define the region—freshly baked breads from traditional bakeries, seasonal vegetables harvested from the valley, family recipes passed down through generations, and the heartfelt hospitality that welcomes every guest to the table. Food in Kashmir is never simply about dining; it is about togetherness, generosity and preserving tradition. These quiet moments often tell the most authentic story of the valley.

If you were curating a Kashmiri food menu for a movie shoot, which iconic dishes would be a must-have and why?

A thoughtfully curated Kashmiri menu would beautifully showcase the valley's culinary artistry: Tabak Maaz – Slow-cooked lamb ribs finished in ghee, offering a delicate crispness that is as visually captivating as it is flavourful. Rista – Handcrafted mutton meatballs served in a striking saffron-red gravy, reflecting the extraordinary skill of Kashmiri chefs. Gushtaba – Tender meatballs delicately cooked in a velvety yogurt-based Yakhani, providing an elegant contrast to the vibrant red gravies of Wazwan.

Nadru Yakhani – Lotus stems sourced from Kashmir's pristine waters, gently simmered in aromatic yogurt gravy, celebrating one of the valley's most cherished ingredients.

Together, these dishes create a visual and culinary journey worthy of the silver screen.

How does the traditional Wazwan reflect Kashmiri culture, and could it play a bigger role in storytelling through films?

Wazwan is far more than a feast—it is one of Kashmir's most treasured cultural traditions. Every course reflects generations of culinary mastery, meticulous craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality. It is a celebration that brings families, friends and communities together, where every dish carries meaning and every meal becomes a shared experience.

In cinema, Wazwan has the potential to become a powerful storytelling element, revealing relationships, emotions, celebrations and the timeless spirit of Kashmiri hospitality through the language of food.

Which Bollywood or regional film do you think has captured the essence of Kashmir's food and hospitality most authentically?

Although few films have explored Kashmir's culinary identity in depth, some have portrayed its everyday life with remarkable authenticity. Haider (2014) beautifully captures the intimate warmth of Kashmiri homes—from the comforting presence of the traditional Kangri to the ritual of sharing Noon Chai, offering glimpses of everyday life that feel genuine and lived-in. Hamid (2018) presents an equally heartfelt perspective, highlighting simple home-cooked meals and the quiet generosity that defines Kashmiri hospitality, even during difficult times. Rather than focusing solely on food, these films successfully capture the spirit of the people behind it.

If a filmmaker wanted to tell the story of Kashmir through food alone, what dishes would form the perfect cinematic journey?

The story would begin at dawn with freshly baked Girda and Lavasa, accompanied by a steaming cup of traditional Noon Chai. It would then unfold through Nadru Yakhani, Tabak Maaz, Rista, and the iconic Rogan Josh, each dish revealing a new layer of Kashmir's culinary heritage and craftsmanship. The journey would culminate with Gushtaba, traditionally served as the grand finale of a Wazwan, before concluding with a fragrant cup of Kahwa—a graceful expression of warmth, elegance and the timeless hospitality that defines Kashmir.

Just like the valley itself, every course tells a story, inviting guests to savour not only exceptional flavours but also centuries of culture, tradition and heartfelt welcome.

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