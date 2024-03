Bow-mania has officially taken the fashion world by storm! From the red carpet to glamorous events, celebrities are turning heads and stealing the spotlight with this timeless and versatile trend. Join us as we unravel the chic allure of bows, exploring how these stylish knots have become the hottest accessory, adding a touch of elegance and playfulness to the wardrobes of the fashion-forward elite. Right from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at Oscars 2024 to Wamiqa Gabbi at a recent event, here's a peek into the fabulous world where bows reign supreme Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Sister Anisha Padukone reveals who will spoil the baby most

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stole the spotlight in a regal princess gown adorned with a captivating bow-gate. The enchanting dress, sourced from Zuhair Murad's spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, not only met but exceeded the glamour quotient demanded by Oscars night.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Recently, Wamiqa Gabbi effortlessly exuded glamour in an ASRA ensemble, elevating her style with a striking black slit gown adorned with a bold red bow, adding a touch of drama to her look.

Suki Waterhouse

Singer and song writer Suki Waterhouse added a big bow to her maternity fashion on the red carpet as she walked the Emmy award in a red Valentino gown featuring a cute bow just beneath her baby bump.

Malaika Arora

Earlier this year, for a show she donned a bodycon dress with shimmering sequin accents that hugged every curve and created a stunning shape. The upper section, however, steals the spotlight with a lovely white ribbon that adds an extra dose of sophistication and opulence.

Deepika Padukone

And the big bow trend is definitely incomplete without mentioning Deepika Padukone's 2019 Cannes look where she wore an elegant black and white gown with a life-sized bow by Peter Dundas.