Filmmakers’ favourite Arunachal Pradesh celebrates cultural grandeur with its debut festival in Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh is not just visually stunning and culturally compelling for Indian cinema, it is also a hit with the tourists who are happy to explore its tribal culture, ancient monasteries, vibrant festivals, and distinctive architecture.

Arunachal Pradesh has garnered massive popularity for being the right destination for Indian film shoots. Reason? It boasts breathtaking and untouched natural beauty. From the snow-capped mountains to impressive high-altitude passes and beautiful valleys, the state is often lauded for its impressive and diverse cinematic landscapes. Filmmakers too get access to destinations that resemble international spots and make shoots a cost-effective exercise. Interestingly, it has also been getting a massive response from regular tourists.

The inaugural edition of the Festival of Arunachal 2026, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, was recently concluded successfully at Delhi's Dilli Haat. The two-day festival played a key role in making the visitors understand Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and its growing tourism potential. The festival which was held on 21–22 February 2026, saw a footfall of over 6000 visitors across two days, which goes on to prove the interest people have in Arunachal Pradesh and its varied traditions and crafts.

While speaking on the occasion, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Tourism, Rural Works, Libraries and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, said, “The Festival of Arunachal 2026 marks an important step in taking our State’s identity, culture and tourism offerings to a wider national audience. The festival showcases Arunachal Pradesh’s strengths in culture, handicrafts and tourism, while creating meaningful market linkages for our community-led enterprises. We are committed to positioning Arunachal Pradesh as one of the most preferred experiential and cultural tourism destinations in the country. Such initiatives strengthen our cultural connect across India and reinforce confidence in our local industries”.

The second day of the festival saw the presence of by several distinguished dignitaries including Shri Neeraj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Smt. Indra Mallo, IAS, Additional Secretary, Smt. Mitali Namchoom, IAS,Director Department of Women and Child Development (Government of NCT of Delhi), Shri Anirudh Saran Singh, IRS, Smt. Seema Jain, Director, Ministry of Tourism, Shri Arun Srivastava, Joint Director General Strategy & Product Development Division, Smt Maya Lingi, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India., Shri Anupam Yadav, OSD to CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Smt Manna Bengia Sonam, Deputy Director, Department of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh and Smt. Adong Moyong, Resident Tourism Officer, Department of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, among others dignitaries. Their presence underscored the growing national focus on strengthening tourism and cultural promotion of the Northeast region.

