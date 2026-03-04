Holi is not only about movies and music, it’s a feast of innovation too

Beyond the music and colors, Holi also wins hearts through its reinvented festive sweets. This is where we get an interesting blend of classic flavors and creativity.

Many feel Holi really took off because of Bollywood movies. Honestly speaking, they might have a point because for several years, Hindi cinema has always depicted Holi as an interesting mix of color, music, drama, and pure joy. There have been several iconic scenes where people dance, throw gulal in the air, laugh, and even confess love. And let’s not forget the songs. Bollywood’s Holi tracks are bangers. Considering the fact that for many, their first glimpse of Holi was through a movie scene or song, the festival's cinematic version has shaped how we picture the festival. But is Holi only just famous for the cinematic representation? No.

The colorful and joyful festival is also popular for its delicious feasts. For years, families have been following the ritual of coming together to prepare traditional sweets and snacks including gujiya, malpua, and thandai - which have been included in popular tracks like Rang Barse, Hori Khere among others. What keeps Holi more relevant today is the manner in which these festive treats are reinvented with a modern touch. Contemporary chefs show no qualms in experimenting with fusion flavors. These creative delicacies adapt to newer tastes and lifestyles, while preserving traditions.

We spoke to Saarthak Sharma, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida to understand if Indian Holi sweets like gujiya and malpua can be easily combined with Western desserts to create impressive fusion treats. Excerpts from an interview...

What traditional Holi sweet can be turned into a fusion dessert?

Gujiya is perfect for fusion. It can be transformed into Gujiya Cheesecake, Gujiya Cannoli, or even a Baked Gujiya Tart while retaining its signature khoya and dry fruit filling.

What flavors can be added to gujiya for a fusion twist?

Chocolate hazelnut, salted caramel, coconut-lemongrass, rose-pistachio, cranberry-almond, and even matcha can give gujiya a contemporary edge while maintaining its festive soul.

Can Indian Holi sweets be combined with Western desserts?

Absolutely. Motichoor laddoo can become Laddoo Truffles, rabri can be layered into parfaits, and malpua pairs beautifully with maple syrup ice cream or as a base for plated desserts.

How can thandai be used in a modern recipe?

Thandai works beautifully in Thandai Tiramisu, Thandai Panna Cotta, or even as a flavored base for Thandai Tres Leches Cake. It can also be infused into whipped cream or mousse for a subtle festive aroma.

What is a simple fusion snack idea for a Holi party?

Dahi Bhalla Chaat Cups served in mini tart shells or Guacamole Papdi Bites are simple yet festive fusion options that are easy to serve at gatherings.

What fusion drink can replace traditional bhang at a party?

A Thandai Espresso Martini, Saffron-Pistachio Milk Punch, or Rose & Cardamom Spritzer offers festive vibrancy in a sophisticated, modern format.

How can street food be given a festive Holi makeover?

Add vibrant natural colors and premium toppings — for example, Beetroot & Spinach Pani Puri, Saffron-infused Ragda, or Holi Special Nachos with Chutney Salsa.

What is an easy no-bake fusion dessert for Holi?

A Thandai Cheesecake Jar or Rose & Pistachio Chocolate Bark is simple, elegant, and perfect for festive gifting.

Which international cuisine pairs well with traditional Holi flavors?

Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines pair beautifully due to shared ingredients like pistachio, saffron, rose, and nuts. Italian desserts also blend seamlessly with thandai and cardamom notes.

