Kasun Jayamanne: Gayan Prageeth’s work reflects Sri Lankan identity through its engagement with the country’s recent history

Pulse and pace of modern life took centre stage at City of Dreams as it unveiled the 6th edition of its Artist Spotlight series.

Pulse and pace of modern life took centre stage at City of Dreams as it unveiled the 6th edition of its Artist Spotlight series. This time, the spotlight was on Life is a Circus, a unique and interesting exhibition by acclaimed popular visual artist Gayan Prageeth. Curated by Kasun Jayamanne, the exhibition delved deeper into the chaos, colour, and constant motion that captures contemporary life. Prageeth ensured all eyes were on his artworks for he used striking visuals and bold storytelling to explain how everyday moments are as unpredictable and dramatic and a bit surreal as what we witness in a circus.

Excerpts from an exclusive e-mail chat with Kasun Jayamanne who has curated Gayan Prageeth's artworks...

Also Read India Vs Pakistan: When Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan called Pakistani cricketers the best T20 players

Does Gayan Prageeth's work reflect any elements of Sri Lankan identity or heritage?

Gayan Prageeth’s work reflects Sri Lankan identity through its engagement with the country’s recent history, particularly the civil war and its aftermath. Rather than presenting heritage as decorative or symbolic, he addresses how nationalism, memory, and political tension shape contemporary Sri Lankan life. His use of Sri Lankan iconography, layered surfaces, and found materials grounds the work within a local cultural context. At the same time, these elements are often reworked or disrupted, reflecting the fractures and complexities within national identity.

How does exhibiting at Cinnamon Life City of Dreams influence the way Gayan Prageeth's art is experienced?

Cinnamon Life represents aspiration, vibrancy, and contemporary urban culture. Presenting this exhibition within this environment creates a thoughtful dialogue rather than a stark contrast. The exhibition’s themes of survival, resilience, and underlying fragility gain new resonance when situated within a space associated with ambition, energy, and curated experience.

Does Gayan Prageeth feel his artwork interacts with the architecture or atmosphere of the space?

The architecture and atmosphere of the space influence how the work is experienced. Its openness and contemporary character echo the exhibition’s themes of spectacle and performance. At the same time, the layered and fragile qualities of the works introduce a quieter presence within that polished environment.

How important is it for Gayan Prageeth to showcase his art in a landmark destination like this?

Exhibiting at a landmark destination like Cinnamon Life allows Gayan’s work to reach a wider and more diverse audience beyond traditional art spaces. The setting brings contemporary artistic discourse into a dynamic public environment.

What story does Gayan Prageeth's artwork tell, and how does he hope viewers interpret it?

In this exhibition, Gayan reflects on how resilience particularly among youth becomes woven into everyday life within a post-conflict society. The metaphor of performance suggests that stability is often sustained outwardly, even when uncertainty and fragility exist beneath the surface. He does not intend to impose a fixed interpretation. Rather, he invites viewers to look beyond the visual spectacle and consider the deeper social and historical structures that shape identity, memory, and lived experience.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more