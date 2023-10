"100 Days" is a 1991 Bollywood thriller directed by Partho Ghosh and featuring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. The film's plot centers around the character of Devi, played by Madhuri Dixit, who starts experiencing terrifying premonitions about her own murder. Jackie Shroff portrays the role of Inspector Dev, who investigates the mystery behind these ominous visions. As the story unfolds, secrets are revealed, and suspense builds as the countdown to the predicted crime approaches. "100 Days" was notable for its unique storyline, and it remains remembered for its blend of suspense, supernatural elements, and Jackie Shroff's compelling performance.