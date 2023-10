"2001: Do Hazaar Ek" is a Bollywood action-comedy film released in 1998, starring Jackie Shroff in a lead role. The film's title playfully combines the turn of the millennium, Y2K fears, and classic Indian cinema. Directed by Raj N. Sippy, the movie offers a blend of action, humor, and drama, typical of its era. Jackie Shroff plays a double role, showcasing his versatile acting skills. The film revolves around mistaken identities and the chaos that ensues, with Jackie Shroff's characters caught up in a web of comic situations. "2001: Do Hazaar Ek" is remembered for its entertainment value and remains a part of Jackie Shroff's filmography.