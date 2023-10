"Aadmi Aur Insaan" is a classic Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol, released in 1969. Directed by Yash Chopra, the movie explores the intricate dynamics of human relationships and social issues. Dharmendra delivers a compelling performance as the conflicted protagonist, highlighting his versatility as an actor. The film's narrative delves into themes of morality, love, and the struggle between good and evil. Supported by a stellar cast, including Saira Banu and Feroz Khan, the film remains memorable for its engaging storytelling and memorable songs. "Aadmi Aur Insaan" stands as a testament to Dharmendra's enduring legacy in Indian cinema.