Aag is a classic Bollywood film directed by Raj Kapoor, released in 1948. This film marked Kapoor's directorial debut and was a reinterpretation of the 1930s hit film 'Do Bigha Zamin'. 'Aag' is a tale of love, class struggle, and societal injustice. Raj Kapoor played the lead role of Kewal, a mill worker who dreams of a better life but faces numerous hardships. The film is known for its melodious music, composed by Ram Ganguly, and its iconic song 'Bichhde Sabhi Baari Baari'. Although 'Aag' faced initial criticism, it later gained recognition as a significant milestone in Indian cinema and a reflection of Raj Kapoor's evolving cinematic vision.