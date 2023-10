"Aaina" is a 1993 Indian film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role alongside Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla. Directed by Deepak Sareen, this Bollywood drama explores complex themes of love, jealousy, and family dynamics. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Amit, a man caught between two strong-willed women, his wife (Amrita Singh) and sister (Juhi Chawla). The film delves into the emotional intricacies of their relationships, highlighting societal expectations and the clash between tradition and modernity. Jackie Shroff's performance adds depth to the narrative, making "Aaina" a memorable film known for its compelling storytelling and memorable performances.