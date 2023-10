"Aakhri Adaalat" is a 1988 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Rajiv Mehra, the movie blends elements of action, drama, and suspense. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Inspector Karan, a fearless and determined police officer on a mission to bring a notorious criminal to justice. The film revolves around a gripping courtroom drama as Inspector Karan faces off against the criminal mastermind, played by Vinod Khanna. With its engaging plot and strong performances, "Aakhri Adaalat" kept audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing Jackie Shroff's versatility as an actor in the Indian film industry.