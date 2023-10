Aaye Din Bahar Ke is a classic Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol. Released in 1966, this romantic drama was directed by Raghunath Jhalani and featured Dharmendra alongside Asha Parekh. The movie revolves around the theme of love and societal expectations. Dharmendra plays the role of a dedicated doctor who falls in love with a woman, played by Asha Parekh, from a different social background. Their love faces numerous challenges as they navigate through societal norms and family pressures. The film is known for its soulful music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with songs like "Sun Sun Sun Didi" becoming popular hits. "Aaye Din Bahar Ke" remains a timeless classic in Indian cinema, celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling and memorable performances.