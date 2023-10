"Agni Sakshi" is a 1996 Indian film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role alongside Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala. Directed by Partho Ghosh, the movie is a poignant drama that delves into the complexities of relationships and societal expectations. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Suraj, who finds himself entangled in a turbulent love triangle with his wife (Manisha Koirala) and a psychiatrist (Nana Patekar). The film explores themes of jealousy, obsession, and domestic violence, showcasing the emotional turmoil faced by the characters. Jackie Shroff's performance adds depth to the narrative, making "Agni Sakshi" a compelling watch that leaves a lasting impact.