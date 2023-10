"Allah-Rakha" is a 1986 Bollywood film that stars Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Ketan Desai, the movie explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Ravi, a young man who finds himself entangled in a web of crime and violence. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a kind-hearted widow and her son, played by Dimple Kapadia and Meenakshi Sheshadri, respectively. Through a series of emotional twists and turns, Ravi is compelled to confront his past and seek a path towards salvation. "Allah-Rakha" is known for its powerful performances and memorable music.