Anari is a classic Bollywood film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and released in 1959, starring the legendary Raj Kapoor and Nutan. The film is a heartwarming tale of love and social disparities. Raj Kapoor plays Raj Kumar, a naive and simple man from a lower socioeconomic background who falls in love with Nutan's character, the sophisticated and educated Aarti. The film explores the challenges and prejudices they face due to their different social statuses. With memorable songs like 'Sab Kuch Seekha Humne' and 'Dil Ki Nazar Se', 'Anari' is not only a cinematic gem but also addresses societal issues, making it a timeless classic in Indian cinema.