"Andar Baahar" is a 1984 Indian Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Raj N. Sippy, the movie is a gripping crime drama that revolves around the world of underground gambling and organized crime. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Inspector Karan, a fearless police officer determined to bring down a powerful gambling syndicate led by the charismatic and enigmatic Raja (played by Anil Kapoor). The film explores themes of corruption, loyalty, and the battle between law enforcement and criminal enterprises. Jackie Shroff's performance in "Andar Baahar" showcased his versatility as an actor and contributed to the film's success.