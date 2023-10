Dharmendra Deol, the iconic Bollywood actor, starred in the classic film "Anupama" in 1966. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this poignant drama explores themes of love, family, and societal expectations. Dharmendra portrayed the role of Ashok, a sensitive and compassionate man who falls in love with the introverted and emotionally scarred Anupama, played by Sharmila Tagore. The film's exquisite storytelling and memorable performances, especially by Dharmendra, resonated with audiences and critics alike. "Anupama" is celebrated for its emotional depth and remains a timeless gem in Dharmendra's filmography, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess in the realm of Indian cinema.