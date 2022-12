Avatar 2 The Way of Water is award winning director James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 historical blockbuster film Avatar. The director has brought together the cast and some new members after 13 years for yet another visual extravaganza. The film released in London on December 6, 2022 and in US and India on December 16, 2022. In the sequel, Jake Sully and Neytiri have a new threat they have to overcome. And this time around, they have a much more at stake. Sons Neteyam, Lo'ak, daughters Tuk and Kiri and a human boy Spider. Just when the Na'vi tribe was moving on in life, the humans have returned to Pandora with a more vicious plan and enemy - Quaritch. While most of Jake's kids are in danger, he doesn't give up hope and together with Neytiri and daughter Kiri, who has harbored a spiritual bond with the sea and its powerful and magnificent creatures, saves his family, tribe, to start life afresh at the sea.