"Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke" is a 1969 Bollywood movie starring Dharmendra Deol, Asha Parekh, and Balraj Sahni. Directed by Raghunath Jhalani, the film is a romantic drama with elements of comedy and music. Dharmendra plays the role of Ravi, a spirited young man who falls in love with Madhu, played by Asha Parekh. The movie's plot revolves around their love story and the various challenges they face. With memorable songs and beautiful cinematography capturing the essence of the monsoon season, "Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke" is considered a classic in Indian cinema, showcasing Dharmendra's versatility as an actor and the timeless appeal of its music and romance.