'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' is a classic Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol, released in 1964. Directed by Mohan Kumar, the movie is a heartwarming tale of love, sacrifice, and family values. Dharmendra plays the role of Shyam, a young man who falls in love with Bela, played by Saira Banu. Their love faces numerous challenges, including societal norms and family opposition. The film's melodious songs, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, continue to be cherished by audiences even today. Dharmendra's performance as a passionate and determined lover is memorable, making 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' a timeless gem in Indian cinema.