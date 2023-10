"Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri" is a popular Bollywood comedy film released in 1990, featuring Jackie Shroff alongside actors like Anil Kapoor and Kader Khan. Directed by Aziz Sejawal, the film revolves around the hilarious and chaotic relationship between a father (played by Kader Khan) and son (played by Jackie Shroff). The story takes a twist when they both unknowingly fall for the same woman, leading to a series of comical misunderstandings and mishaps. Known for its witty dialogues and entertaining performances, the movie is a classic in the comedy genre and has retained a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema enthusiasts.