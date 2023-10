"Badmaash" is a 1998 Bollywood movie starring the charismatic Jackie Shroff in a leading role. Directed by Umesh Mehra, this action-packed film weaves a thrilling tale of a cunning and fearless hero named Vijay, portrayed by Shroff. The film explores themes of justice, revenge, and morality as Vijay takes on a corrupt system to avenge the wrongs done to his family. With his trademark style and intense performance, Jackie Shroff captivates the audience, making "Badmaash" an unforgettable cinematic experience. The movie's gripping plot, engaging dialogues, and memorable songs added to its success and established it as a cult classic in Indian cinema.