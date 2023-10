"Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi" is a classic Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol, released in 1966. Directed by Shaheed Latif, the movie revolves around the themes of love, sacrifice, and societal norms. Dharmendra plays a complex character torn between two women, portrayed by Mala Sinha and Tanuja. His performance showcases his versatility as an actor, navigating the emotional turmoil of his character with finesse. The film's melodious music, composed by O.P. Nayyar, adds to its timeless charm. "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi" remains a memorable part of Dharmendra's filmography, celebrated for its exploration of human relationships and its enduring appeal to Indian cinema enthusiasts.