"Bandhan" is a Bollywood film that stars the iconic Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Released in 1998, this heartwarming family drama was directed by K. Muralimohana Rao and featured renowned actors like Salman Khan and Rambha alongside Shroff. The movie revolves around the theme of familial bonds and sacrifice. Jackie Shroff portrays the character of a devoted and loving brother who is willing to make great sacrifices for his younger sister, played by Rambha. The film's emotional storyline and memorable performances by the cast struck a chord with audiences. "Bandhan" remains a classic example of Indian cinema's ability to depict the power of love and sacrifice within a family.