Bandini is a renowned Bollywood film directed by Bimal Roy, released in 1963. The story revolves around Kalyani, portrayed by Nutan, a young woman imprisoned for murder. As she serves her sentence, she reflects on the events that led her to this point. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, Kalyani's life takes a dramatic turn when she falls in love with a doctor, played by Ashok Kumar, while working at a remote village hospital. However, her past secrets, including her involvement with a political activist played by Dharmendra, come back to haunt her.