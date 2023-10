Barsaat is a classic Bollywood film directed by Raj Kapoor and released in 1949. This iconic movie marked a significant milestone in Indian cinema. The film's narrative revolves around love and features two contrasting couples, showcasing the complexities of romantic relationships. Raj Kapoor, who also played the lead role, displayed his acting prowess alongside Nargis. 'Barsaat' is remembered for its timeless music composed by Shankar Jaikishan, with memorable songs like 'Barsaat Mein Humse Mile Tum' and 'Hawa Mein Udta Jaye'. The film's innovative storytelling and unforgettable melodies have solidified its place in the annals of Indian cinema, making it a must-watch for Bollywood enthusiasts and a testament to Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy.